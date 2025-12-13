<p>Mysuru: Member of Parliament (MP) for Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that two major tourism development projects, worth a total of Rs 21.18 crore, have been approved under the Union Tourism Ministry’s Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme for Mysuru.</p><p>The MP said that he met Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat recently to seek approval for the Ecological Experience Zone (EEZ) worth Rs 18.47 crore and Tonga Ride Experience Zone (TREZ) at a cost of Rs 2.71 crore.</p>.Karnataka High Court orders status quo on land allotted for proposed Unity Mall in Mysuru.<p>Wadiyar stated that the Karnataka Tourism Infrastructure Limited (KTIL) will implement both the projects. “These initiatives will further boost tourism in Mysuru. The Mysuru Deputy Commissioner has been instructed to fix a date soon for the Bhoomi Puja (groundbreaking ceremony) for the implementation of the projects. The central government will be urged to implement some other tourism projects for Mysuru and Kodagu."</p><p>The MP said that the central government will provide all kinds of support for the all-round development of Mysuru and Kodagu and for boosting the tourism sector.</p>