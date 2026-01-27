<p>Mysuru: "Namaskara neev keltha idira 'Namma Mysuru Radio.. namma hemme.. naa nimma preethiya RJ Pradeep Kannadiga.."-the audio visual clip of these words of Mysuru central prison inmate Pradeep Kumar extending Republic day wishes on the Prison Community Radio shared by DG Prisons and Correctional Services Alok Kumar on X on Monday received a huge response. </p><p>Also snacks prepared by inmates of Central prison at Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru were served to guests in the Republic day event at Manekshaw parade ground in Bengaluru on Monday. </p><p>Being within walls of prisons, away from families and contact with the external world, the inmates find hope, joy and cheer in these kinds of activities taken up in prison like this Community radio. They are taken up under the banner of 'Parivartana' for the reformation of inmates and also to engage them in a healthy productive way.</p>.MGNREGA repeal: Congress in Karnataka decides to name all Gram Panchayats after Mahatma Gandhi.<p>This radio is completely managed by the trained inmates who have turned into RJs and meant for entertainment, education and information of the prison inmates at the jail. These radios are installed at all the barracks, kitchen and workplaces of the jail. They listen to songs, get entertained, occupied, and even get all news updates amid their activities. Officials of jail even use it to communicate important announcements and information; create awareness; sensitise them on several aspects. They even get resource persons including psychiatrists and counsellors, who deliver talks, counsel them, lift their moods, boost spirits, prevent them from getting depressed. They attempt to reform their mind sets, inspire them, motivate them towards a positive life. The inmates even get wished for their birthdays here. </p><p>Superintendent of Mysuru Central Prison V Sheshumurthy informed, "with the encouragement, support and innovative ideas of DG Alok Kumar, we have intensified several such correctional activities and proactive initiatives in prisons across Karnataka. This Radio which began in 2019, has been revamped and been utilised more effectively now. It begins with prayers at 7am and goes on till 1.30pm and again functions from 4pm to 6.30pm," he said. </p><p>On Tuesday, there was no bound for happiness of inmate RJ Pradeep to hear about such a huge response to his clipping. In the video, he not just gave information about Republic day, but also informed about rights and responsibilities of citizens; gave the message of loving each other, being good children to parents and citizens to this Nation.</p><p>Pradeep Kumar a native of Haropura of Nanjangud taluk Mysuru district has been in jail for past four years including two years as undertrail and two years after he has been convicted for 25 years in a POCSO case.</p><p>Sharing his own experience Pradeep said, "Before I entered the prison, I was too scared. But with the support of Jail Superintendent and staff, I got an opportunity to be part of activities of 'Parivartana' institution and to serve as RJ. They have helped me reform." </p><p>Responding to DG's post on X, Bhaskar Hegde shared that it was a very good gesture and suggested DG to bring more such positive video clippings of inmates doing productive and positive work which would boost their confidence. Parikshith shared, "Sometimes unfortunate incidents and bad times push good souls to prison. Glad they are given a good opportunity." Dan suggested renaming prisons as correctional and rehab centres. Ravil Magal shared, it is better to prevent crimes than reforming them later by questioning, "if repentance or reform would bring about solace to kin of victims". </p><p><strong>Atma Nirbhar</strong></p><p>The prison and these inmates of Mysuru are 'Atma Nirbhar'-self dependent in several ways. They weave their own cotton, stitch their own clothes; They even come up with their own carpets, blankets for their own use and even share it with other prisons based on needs. </p><p>Sheshumurthy informed that they are restarting the Parivartana bakery unit shortly. They have joined hands with Karnataka State Coir Development Corporation and are producing products out of Coir and coconut shells like cups. Karnataka Skill development corporation is offering basic computer training courses for 40 inmates. There are plans to restart Parivartana band; and form another team to enact plays as those part of the band and plays are released now. </p>