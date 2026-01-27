<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-eu-announce-mega-fta-pm-modi-calls-it-new-delhis-biggest-trade-deal-ever-3875920">India-EU FTA agreement </a>enables stable, long-term, and predictable pharmaceutical trade, benefiting European healthcare systems and consumers through improved affordability, continuity, and security of supply, supported by India’s high-quality and reliable manufacturing base, according to Namit Joshi, Chairman, Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil).</p><p>“For the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-eu-fta-to-strengthen-position-of-indian-formulations-medicines-in-eu-3876266">pharmaceutical </a>sector, the FTA delivers structural competitiveness. Near-zero tariff access significantly strengthens the position of Indian formulations, APIs, and value-added medicines in the EU, a development that is particularly consequential for India’s pharma MSMEs, many of whom possess strong quality capabilities but face cost and access barriers in highly regulated markets,” he said.</p><p>Reduced tariffs and smoother market entry will directly enhance their ability to scale exports, invest in compliance, and integrate into European supply chains, added Joshi. </p>.India's over-the-counter drugs market to hit Rs 98,000 crore by 2030: Report.<p>“Crucially, this agreement enables stable, long-term, and predictable pharmaceutical trade, benefiting European healthcare systems and consumers through improved affordability, continuity, and security of supply, supported by India’s high-quality and reliable manufacturing base. Equally important is the agreement’s balanced approach to intellectual property, which reaffirms TRIPS-aligned protections while safeguarding India’s strengths in generics and public health, thereby providing regulatory certainty and confidence for MSMEs as well as large manufacturers,” he added.</p>