<p>Hyderabad: Around 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations in Telangana will go to the polls on February 11, with vote counting scheduled for February 13. State Election Commissioner Rani Kumudini announced the election schedule on Tuesday.</p><p>Around two years into its term, the Congress government faces its first major urban electoral test. The SEC has released voter lists for seven corporations, 366 divisions, 116 municipalities, and 2,630 wards across 32 districts statewide. In total, there are 2,562,369 male voters, 2,680,014 female voters, and 640 third-gender voters.</p><p>An election notice for urban local bodies will be issued by the Returning Officer on January 28. Candidates can file nominations until 5 pm on January 30. Scrutiny will occur the next day from 11 am onward, with the final list of candidates published the same day. </p><p>Appeals against nomination rejections can be filed before the District Election Authority until 5 p.m. on February 1; all appeals will be disposed of by 5 pm on February 2.</p>.Tiger attacks spark fear in Telangana's Yadadri Bhongir district.<p>The schedule does not apply to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), whose term ends on February 10.</p><p>Rani Kumudini said that elections for corporation mayors, deputy mayors, municipal chairpersons, and vice-chairpersons will be held on February 16. Polling will cover 2,996 wards and divisions statewide, supported by 8,203 polling stations and 136 counting centers. </p><p>She chaired a video conference with district collectors and SPs, attended by Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, MAUD Principal Secretary Sridevi, DGP Shivadhar Reddy, Additional DGP Mahesh Bhagwat, and other senior officials on Tuesday.</p><p>The ruling Congress and opposition parties BRS and BJP are gearing up for an interesting electoral battle. BRS, which secured a large number of seats in the previous elections, is crafting fresh strategies. </p><p>Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already addressed public meetings in several districts, urging voters that development will accelerate only if Congress triumphs.</p>