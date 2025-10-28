<p>Mysuru: MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah said that, Election Commissioner is talking like a 'pudaari'(which somewhat translates to a political or local thug), without taking the allegations by Congress party leaders seriously related to vote chori. Election commission which used to be fair earlier, is now under the control of BJP, he alleged. </p><p>He was speaking at Tagadur of Nanjangud taluk in Varuna constituency in Mysuru on Tuesday. </p>.We chose Siddaramaiah to be CM for five years, says Parameshwara.<p>He said, "BJP doesn't have any respect for law or Constitution and they stoop to any level and take any path to come to power. Election is the foundation of democracy. Only when there is fair and transparent election, any political party can continue in politics. If the vote chori is continued by BJP, we will lose democracy and there will be dictatorship. People have to take up a huge movement against vote chori and participate in a signature campaign against vote chori taken up by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi," Yathindra said. </p>