Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Election Commissioner talking like 'pudaari': MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah

He was speaking at Tagadur of Nanjangud taluk in Varuna constituency in Mysuru on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 28 October 2025, 16:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2025, 16:56 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsYathindra SiddaramaiahElection Commissioner

Follow us on :

Follow Us