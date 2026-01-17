<p>Mysuru: Filling the void of irregular art fairs in the heritage city, the 'Mysore Chitra Santhe' kicked off on Saturday at Jagannatha Centre for Arts & Culture (JCAC) in Vijayanagara in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mysuru">Mysuru</a>.</p><p>Organised by the Association of Visual Artists (AVA) in collaboration with JCAC, the two-day event has brought together painters, illustrators and art enthusiasts on a single platform.</p><p>Inaugurated as a curtain-raiser to the upcoming 'Uttarayana' cultural festival, the Santhe features 54 stalls displaying a wide and diverse range of artworks, including acrylics, watercolors, charcoal portraits, Mandala art and mixed media.</p>.Mysuru: Miscreants tear photos of AH Vishwanath, Sa Ra Mahesh on flexes.<p><strong>Good response</strong></p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, AVA president Balaswamy said the response on the first day was unexpected and encouraging.</p><p>"We initially planned 40 stalls, but due to a high demand, we accommodated 54. One artist reported sales worth Rs 40,000 and another sold four paintings within hours of the opening. For artists, seeing their work find buyers is a moral booster," Balaswamy said.</p><p>He aded that while Mysuru has a rich artistic legacy, a lack of consistent events has created a disconnect. </p><p>"Admission to art colleges is declining. We formed AVA to create a support system to encourage artists. While we focus on art camps for children in rural areas, events like this in urban centers are crucial for professional artists to sustain art," he said.</p><p>“The event is all inclusive, providing free entry to visitors and heavily subsidised stalls for artists. For those from out of station, we have arranged free accommodation," Balaswamy said.</p><p><strong>Competitions</strong></p><p>A painting competition for children was held in three categories. The prizes will be distributed to the winners on January 26, during the main Uttarayana festival.</p><p><strong>Future plans</strong></p><p>The AVA plans to make Mysore Chitra Santhe an annual fixture. "Our roadmap includes hosting one major national-level event and two rural or tribal-focused art events every year," Balaswamy said.</p><p>The Chitra Santhe concludes on Sunday evening. The main Uttarayana festival is scheduled to be held from January 23 to 27.</p>