Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaandhra pradesh

Stone laid for India's first mega Green Ammonia Plant in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada

Unlike grey or blue ammonia produced from coal, oil, or natural gas, this facility generates completely carbon-free green ammonia, aligning with global decarbonization and net-zero goals.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 15:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 15:59 IST
India NewsAndhra Pardesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us