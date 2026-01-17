<p>Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan laid the foundation stone on Saturday which is touted as India's first mega green ammonia plant in Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh. Developed by AM Green, part of the Greenko Group, the Rs 13,000-crore project spans 495 acres and boasts an annual production capacity of 1.5 million metric tonnes (MMTA).</p><p>Unlike grey or blue ammonia produced from coal, oil, or natural gas, this facility generates completely carbon-free green ammonia, aligning with global decarbonization and net-zero goals. </p><p>It repurposes the existing grey ammonia plant of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals Limited through a brownfield conversion.</p> .<p>Strategically located near Kakinada Port, the plant enables global exports, with AM Green already signing a deal to supply 125,000 tonnes per annum (KTPA) to Germany's Uniper SE starting in 2028. Backed by partners like Malaysia's Petronas, Singapore's GIC, and UAE's ADIA, the project has secured offtake agreements with Yara, Keppel, and others for green hydrogen applications.</p><p>The facility meets EU RFNBO standards for green ammonia, certified by CertifHy for additionality and hourly renewable matching. Most output targets European markets. AM Green has also committed Rs 2,000 crore to a 2-gigawatt electrolyser manufacturing unit nearby.</p> .<p>The plant draws 1,300 MW of round-the-clock carbon-free power from a 4,500 MW solar-wind hybrid setup paired with 950 MW pumped storage. AM Green also placed India's largest electrolyser order with France's John Cockerill Hydrogen. Production ramps up from June 2027, with full 1.5 MMTA output by late 2026 or early 2027.</p> .<p>Chief Minister Naidu hailed Andhra Pradesh as an emerging green energy hub and "Kakinada Green Hydrogen Valley," emphasizing its potential in the knowledge economy. He congratulated AM Green promoters Ch Anil and Ramesh, crediting the state's new Clean and Green Energy Policy 2024. Naidu noted the project's environmental benefits for agriculture and soil health, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 500 GW green energy target and AP's 160 GW ambition. The government prioritizes renewables like solar, wind, and pumped storage.</p><p>Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan echoed the sentiment, predicting Andhra Pradesh as a green energy destination and highlighting investments like Rs 18,000 crore in green hydrogen and Rs 66,000 crore in renewables.</p>