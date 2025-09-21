Mysore City Corporation set for 'Swachh Dasara' to keep up cleanest city image

<p>Mysuru: In order to keep up Mysuru’s image as one of the cleanest cities in India during Dasara, Mysore City Corporation is all set with 'Swachh Dasara' initiatives.</p><p>They have pressed in additional manpower of as many as 500 personnel, apart from existing 1997 Paurakarmikas (including 970 women), to handle additional waste generated during the Festivities from September 20 to October 4. Apart from 443 vehicles they are pressing additional 60 vehicles to manage the waste. </p><p>MCC staff led by Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Assistant Executive Engineer (Environment) K S Mruthyunjaya, Chief Health officer Dr N P Venkatesh are leading Swachh Dasara initiatives.</p><p>"MCC is expecting an additional 50 to 60 tonnes solid waste per day on the first ten days and 70 tonnes per day on Vijayadashami day. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru </a>city already generates about 550 tonnes of solid waste per day" said Mruthyunjaya.</p>.The lasting romance of Mysuru Dasara.<p>He informed that the existing 1997 paurakarmikas work and existing 443 vehicles operate in one shift from 6 am to 2 pm. Additional 500 workers will work in two new shifts from 2 pm to 10 pm (150 members) and 10 pm to 6 am (350 members) every day. The existing vehicles and 60 additional vehicles will also be used in these two new shifts by changing drivers, Mruthyunjaya said. </p><p>Meanwhile, in order to sensitise people, apart from IEC (Information Education and Communication) activities, MCC will display the figures of waste generated during Dasara daily including the food wasted in 'Aharamela' on digital boards of MCC in public places including major circles of Mysuru city. </p><p><strong>Volunteers</strong></p><p>In order to make cleanliness a collective responsibility, they are planning to build a strong volunteer based, citizen-led clean-up drives. They are planning to mobilise at least 1,000 volunteers who will function as 'Cleanliness Ambassadors'. Already about 500 volunteers have registered. These volunteers will create awareness on using dustbins, not littering or spitting in public places or using single use plastic, and they will even collect fines if people violate. </p><p>Mruthyunjaya said, "Residents and shop owners can support MCC by keeping their surroundings clean. General public can assist the MCC, by reporting on littering hotspots and unattended waste. People, especially youth are encouraged to share awareness messages on social media platforms."</p><p>Mysuru city was declared as the cleanest city with a population between 3 to 10 lakh in Swachh Super League 2024-25 recently.</p><p>Due to a huge influx of tourists and high footfall in public areas, MCC is expecting new cleanliness challenges. Temporary street vendors are likely to add to unmanaged waste and people tend to litter during public events. There is a chance of increased use of single-use plastics. There can be huge food waste, especially at food stalls and Aharamela.</p><p>So in order to protect heritage city’s reputation as cleanest city and to promote sustainable festive celebrations, during the peak tourist season, they have these initiatives to monitor and ensure round-the-clock cleanliness during Dasara. Hence they are even deploying additional man power and vehicles, to prevent waste scattering on heritage precincts, tourist hotspots, streets, public spaces and all zones. </p>