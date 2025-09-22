Menu
Siddaramaiah-dictated caste survey is not legal: R Ashoka

The Central government has already announced that Caste Census will be part of the general Census, this year. The state governments do not have the authority to conduct the Census, Ashoka said.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 14:42 IST
Published 22 September 2025, 14:42 IST
