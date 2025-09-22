Siddaramaiah-dictated caste survey is not legal: R Ashoka

<p>Mandya: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-dictated caste survey, held in Karnataka, is not legal. It is a survey to divide the people on caste basis, said Opposition Leader R Ashoka.</p><p>Speaking at a press conference, after the celebration of the reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST), in Mandya, on Monday, Ashoka said that the caste survey is only encouraging religious conversion.</p> .CM Siddaramaiah and community leaders call for unity in upcoming caste survey.<p>The Central government has already announced that Caste Census will be part of the general Census, this year. The state governments do not have the authority to conduct the Census, Ashoka said.</p><p>“Siddaramaiah has created a platform for conversions. 52 new castes have been created, to include Vokkaliga, Dalit, and Vishwakarma communities into Christianity. He wants to manipulate the number of castes and their population, to suit his agenda. </p><p>"There are many castes among Muslims and Christians. But, they do not reveal them. Women are not allowed into mosques. There is discrimination in all religions. But, Siddaramaiah says that there is discrimination only among Hindus,” he said.</p> .<p>“In Karnataka, Lingayats have the highest population, followed by Vokkaligas. But, Siddaramaiah is trying to change the demography. He is dividing the Vokkaliga community. Besides, it is not possible to conduct a survey in 15 days. People will be traveling, due to Dasara vacation. Therefore, it should be postponed,” Ashoka said.</p><p>“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced GST, to provide a relief to the people. Taxes on essentials like butter and ghee have been reduced to 5 per cent. During the UPA government, there was 30 per cent tax on cement, TV, washing machine, and fridge. Now it has come down to 18 per cent. </p><p>The tax on restaurants, which was 21 per cent, has come down to 5 per cent. The tax on urea fertiliser, which was 18 per cent, has now been reduced to 5 per cent. Due to the Congress government, the tax burden has increased in Karnataka,” he said.</p><p>Siddaramaiah’s government has increased the price of 25 goods and services. Milk, water, vehicle registration, stamp duty — Gabbar Singh Tax (GST) has been imposed on the people. To fund the guarantees, an additional Rs 65,000 crore is being collected in taxes. There was no money in the government, so GST was imposed on small traders. But, false allegations were made against the Central government. If this government has any dignity, it should challenge the Central government and reduce its own taxes,” Ashoka said.</p> .<p>“We are not creating any religious disturbance in Mandya. But, the Congress leaders and fanatics are doing it. No one threw stones at the Eid Milad procession. But, stones were pelted at the Ganesha procession. It is not proper to defame the Mangaluru model. Mangaluru is in the forefront regarding quality of life and education. Similarly, Mandya should develop,” Ashoka said.</p><p>“Corporates are leaving Bengaluru, due to increased potholes on roads. But, the ministers are responding arrogantly,” he said.</p>