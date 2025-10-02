Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysuru Dasara: Lakhs witness annual cultural pageantry

The whole city had a festive atmosphere, with people eager to watch Jamboo Savari and have a darshan of Goddess Chamundeshwari
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 14:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 14:40 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruMysuru Dasara

Follow us on :

Follow Us