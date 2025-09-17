<p>Mysuru: Mysuru is bracing for Yoga Dasara, packed with events to highlight the importance of Yoga and its impact on physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing among the visitors to Mysuru during the festival. </p><p>For the first time, the organisers are hosting a Yoga dance drama 'Panchathathva darshana', depicting the need for balancing 'pancha maha bhoothas - air, water, earth, sky and fire' - fundamentals of human body for good health, as per Ayurveda. </p><p>Tulasi Ramachandra and his team will present this event for about 45 minutes. As many as 12 teams of various yoga institutes of Mysuru will present yoga and yoga dance, according to district Ayush officer and working president of yoga Dasara sub-committee Dr C Renukadevi.</p><p>Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao is scheduled to inaugurate Yoga Dasara at the Alumni's Association Auditorium of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute at JK Grounds on September 22, at 5 pm. </p><p><strong>Conference on Yoga</strong></p><p>Several yoga experts will participate in a conference on 'Yoga and Scientific Pranayama' with the theme 'Yoga for inner realisation and global well-being'. </p><p>Neuro surgeon at Cancer Care India, Bengaluru, Dr Rajashekar Reddy Poreddy will speak on 'Yoga for well-being of body, intellect and mind'; Dr Subramanian, secretary, Indian Yoga Association, Karnataka, will speak on 'Importance of Yoga for people of all age groups'; psychologist and founder president of Scientific Pranayama Foundation, Mysuru, Devaki Madhavan will speak on 'Scientific researches, studies on Yoga and Pranayama for wellbeing'; principal of Vidyavardaka College of Engineering Sadashivegowda will speak on 'Importance of Yoga for students'.</p><p><strong>State-level contest</strong></p><p>About 1,000 people of 14 age groups, including those above 65 years, will participate in a state-level yoga contest on September 27, from 9 am, at P Kalingarao Auditorium on Dasara Exhibition Grounds. </p><p>On September 30, on Durgashtami day, at 6 am, Yoga enthusiasts will take up Yoga Chaarana and climb Chamundi Hill. Later, they will perform 'Durga Namaskara' near Sri Chamundeshwari Devi temple, atop the Chamundi Hill. </p><p>Department of Ayush and various organisations of Mysuru have joined hands for Yoga Dasara. They include Government Nature Cure and Yoga Medical College and Hospital; Government Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital; JSS Ayurveda Medical Ccollege and Hospital; Scientific Pranayama Foundation Trust; Yoga Federation of Mysuru; Mysuru Yoga Okkoota; Bharath Swabhiman Trust; Mysuru Yoga Association; GSS Foundation; SPYSS (Sri Pathanjali Yoga Shikshana Samsthe); Mysuru Yoga Studies and Research Institution; and Mysuru District Yoga Sports Foundation.</p><p>People learning Yoga in about 500 institutions in Mysuru; about 1,000 Yoga instructors of Mysuru; and a few foreigners learning Yoga in Mysuru are expected to participate in the events. </p><p>As a prelude to Dasara, scientific pranayama workshops are being held at 12 places in Mysuru, including for mahouts and kavadis of Dasara elephants.</p>