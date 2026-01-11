Menu
Over 10,000 join ‘Fit Mysuru’ 5-km walkathon despite winter chill

They took 'Swacchatha hi seva' oath and pledged to keep the environment clean; 'sang vande matharam' to commemorate its 150th anniversary; danced some zumba steps and walked 5km.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 12:24 IST
Published 11 January 2026, 12:24 IST
