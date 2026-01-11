<p>Mysuru: Braving winter cold weather with temperature which dropped upto 15 degree, over ten thousand Mysureans joined 5km 'Fit Mysuru' walkathon as early as around 5.30am on Sunday morning with a message towards keeping Mysuru 'clean, green, healthy, and safe' </p><p>Mysuru district in-charge minister H C Mahadevappa launched the walkathon at the open air theatre of University of Mysore. He said, "Mysuru is known for its cleanliness and hospitality. In order to attain all our goals we need to stay healthy. Health is wealth. At a time when young people are losing lives due to severe heart attacks due to lifestyle and food habits, it is imperative to take precautions and focus on keeping ourselves fit and healthy. One of the secrets to staying healthy is to walk atleast for 30 minutes before Sunrise to get nascent oxygen, which purifies our blood circulation system and keeps us fit. In order to get pure oxygen, we need to keep our greenery and environment clean in Mysuru," he said. </p>.How Bengaluru’s layouts ate into parks, playgrounds and public land.<p>MP Sunil Bose, MLCs K Shivakumar, C N Manjegowda, Mysuru regional commissioner Nitesh Patel, DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy, Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, DCP K S Sundar Raj, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, ZP CEO S Ukesh Kumar, UoM Vice Chancellor N K Lokanath, Registrar M K Savitha, Srihari D of GSS Institutions, MDJA President K Deepak and others joined the walk. </p><p>GSS Yogic research foundation in association with University of Mysore, Mysore city corporation, Mysore district Journalists' association, Sri Chamundeshwari kshetra development authority, Mysuru Palace board, GSS CSR team, GYM association and others organised the walk. </p><p>They took 'Swacchatha hi seva' oath and pledged to keep the environment clean; 'sang vande matharam' to commemorate its 150th anniversary; danced some zumba steps and walked 5km. </p>