President Murmu treated with royal cuisine at Mysuru Palace

<p>Mysuru: President Draupadi Murmu relished Mysuru style delicacies at the residential portion of the erstwhile Royal family during her visit to Mysuru Palace on Tuesday morning. </p><p>She was welcomed by members of erstwhile royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Mysore-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, his wife Trishika Wadiyar and son Aadyaveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar. </p><p>Governor Tawar Chand Gehlot also joined her. The President was treated with specially curated, traditional Mysuru menu. </p><p>"It consisted of tender coconut water, assortment of fresh fruits including kiwi, plums, and papaya, Shavige Upma, Mysore Masala Dosa, Idly, Sambar, Chutney, Sabbakki Vada, Mysore Pak, Wheat Halbai, and Badam Halwa. Alongside these, there were ragi and wheat cookies, tea and coffee. </p><p>"The dishes were thoughtfully prepared in accordance with the food preferences of the President. The President relished the Mysuru cuisine, and it was a moment of immense honour and joy to host her," said Pramoda Devi.</p><p>"The President enjoyed going around a few important parts of the Palace including the trophy room and armoury. I'm immensely happy and proud to have received the President of India, at my residence. I profoundly thank them for graciously accepting and honouring my invitation. I am happy to share the moments of pride and honour," added Pramoda. </p><p>The President visited the private Darbar Hall, regular Darbar Hall, Kalyana Mantapa and a few other parts of the Palace . </p><p>DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy, Commissioner Seema Latkar, Palace Board DD T S Subramanya were also present. </p>