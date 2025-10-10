<p>Mysuru: Mysuru City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said the accused Karthik in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/9-year-old-girl-kidnapped-raped-and-murdered-in-mysuru-3759047">rape and murder case</a> of a minor girl near the Dasara Exhibition Grounds at Indira Nagar (Ittigegud) in Mysuru on Thursday is a convict in an old case.</p><p>Karthik was accused in two cases earlier - one case was connected to a brawl and the other was a molestation case. He was convicted for four years and was set on bail three months ago, according to the Commissioner.</p><p>Speaking to mediapersons, in Mysuru, on Friday, Seema Latkar said, “The accused abducted the minor girl from where she was sleeping, raped her, and then murdered her on Thursday morning. Karthik is a native of Kollegal and used to work as a cleaner of a private bus."</p>.Two killed, several injured in road mishap in Mysuru district.<p>She also added that the accused tried to flee the custody when he was being taken for identification. "He tried to attack the police personnel with a broken bottle. Two Police personnel were injured in the melee. One warning shot was fired in the air. Despite this, when the accused started to run, the police shot him in the leg”, she said.</p><p>A nine-year old girl was found killed at Indira Nagar (Ittigegud), near the Dasara Exhibition Grounds, under Nazarbad Police Station limits, in Mysuru, on Thursday between night 11.30 pm to 5 am.</p><p>As per the complaint filed by her mother, the victim is the second child among five children of a migrant nomad couple from Kalaburgi, a student of class 3. </p><p>She came to Mysuru with her parents about 20 days back to sell balloons and dolls during Dasara. They belonged to the Adi Karnataka community. </p><p>The came to Mysuru along with 10 other families and stayed in a temporary roadside shed/tent near Nagaswamy temple on Manasara Road in Ittigegud. </p><p>After the day's business and dinner, the couple, their four children and a relative had slept in one place and the child was sleeping with her grandmother. She was found missing around 4.30 am to 5.30 am when her parents woke up due to rains, to cover their tent with a tarpaulin. </p><p>The body of the child was later found in a ditch with her pants and innerwear missing, near a drainage behind the parking area of the Exhibition Grounds, around 6 am, about 50 metre from their tent.</p><p>This incident occurred about 50 metre away from the place where one Venkatesh alias Gilki (45), a financier of Kyathamaranahalli, was found murdered on Tuesday.</p>