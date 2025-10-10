Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Rape and murder of minor in Mysuru: Accused, a convict out on bail, shot at and nabbed

She came to Mysuru with her parents about 20 days back to sell balloons and dolls during Dasara. They belonged to the Adi Karnataka community.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 10:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 10:14 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeMysuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us