<p>Mysuru: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>and Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar </a>received AICC leader Rahul Gandhi at the Mysuru Airport on Tuesday. Ministers K J George, H C Mahadevappa and other Congress leaders joined them. </p><p>Rahul Gandhi was on his way from Delhi to attend a function in Gudlur in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. </p><p>Answering queries by media persons CM Siddaramaiah clarified, "We did not discuss anything related to politics or about power sharing or Cabinet reshuffle with him. I will also see him off in the evening and, again, there will be no such discussion. High command has not invited me to Delhi for Cabinet reshuffle," he said.</p><p>Siddarmaiah presented Rahul Gandhi with a miniature of Mysuru Palace. </p>