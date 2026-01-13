Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Technical institutes to come under national accreditation framework

The reform was one among several decided upon during the 13th Meeting of the Council of National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research that took place on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 16:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 16:02 IST
India NewsNAACNIT

Follow us on :

Follow Us