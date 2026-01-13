Technical institutes to come under national accreditation framework

<p>New Delhi: Technical institutes like National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) will now come under the purview of accreditation by the national accreditation framework. </p><p>The reform was one among several decided upon during the 13th Meeting of the Council of National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research that took place on Tuesday. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired the meeting. </p><p>During the meeting, all the NITs and IISERs agreed to complete external peer review in a year’s time. The committee also decided to carry out specialised postgraduate and M Tech Programmes which will be aligned with specific industry requirements. There was also a focus on reforms in PhDs with the institutes agreeing on industry-led, industry-funded, and product-based PhD. The meeting also decided that PhDs will be assigned to faculty based on the performance of the specific faculty.</p>.Coaching reforms: Centre panel exploring possibility of conducting entrance exams at class 11 level.<p>Pradhan said that he reviewed the work of all the 7 IISERs on their academic output and future plans. “Suggested for more student-focused approaches for unleashing the full potential of our talented youth as well as for engaging in outcome-centric research for facilitating ease-of-living and societal advancement … The Standing Committee also brainstormed on the roadmap ahead for achieving academic and research excellence,” Pradhan posted.</p><p>Attendees of the meeting included NAAC and NETF Chairman Prof Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, former UGC Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti Chamu Krishna Shastry, NITI Aayog’s Debjani Ghosh, Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi, Prof Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, of the Department of Science and Technology, among others, in addition to senior officials of the ministry of education.</p><p>The Council also stressed on the importance of an innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem. It was decided that the 13 NITs that do not have an incubation centre currently should immediately set it up, and at least 10 NITs should initiate the establishment of a Research Park. A pitching conclave will be organised in July this year for the start-ups incubated in NITs in collaboration with investors and industry stakeholders.</p>