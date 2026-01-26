<p>Mysuru: Seer of Bebi Mutt, Chandravana Ashrama, Trinetra Mahantha Shivayogi Swami said, amassing wealth is of no use, if Dharma is not protected.</p><p>“Nowadays our children are not courageous enough. Parents too are feeding fear among the children. We can see a rise in suicide cases among youth and children, of late. Thus, the parents nurture their children into wealth of the nation, instead of just amassing wealth for their children” he said.</p><p>The seer was speaking during the Hindu Samajothsava, organised by Hindu Samajothsava Samithi, at Shakti Nagar, in Mysuru, on Monday.</p><p>Trinetra Mahantha Shivayogi Swami asked, “Why should I be afraid of talking about my nation, Dharma and culture? People fear to attend events related to Dharma. How can their children be courageous then? We remember only those who died for the nation not those who enjoyed a content or luxurious life”.</p><p>“We have seen the sufferings of our people in the neighbouring nations like Pakistan and Bangladesh. We have seen the sufferings in our own nation, in Kashmir. If we do not realise the dangers of our inaction and fear, our next generation will be in deep trouble,” Trinetra Mahantha Shivayogi Swami said.</p>.Karnataka govt providing pro-people, development-centric governance: H C Mahadevappa.<p>“There is internal conflict in both Islamic and Christian nations, despite having homogeneous populations. But, only India is a peaceful nation, despite having people of different communities,” he pointed out.</p><p>Seer Shivaprabhu Swami of Basaveshwara Mutt, Raghavendra Nagar, said, it is every citizen’s duty to protect and develop Dharma. “If Christians are in trouble, many Christian nations will care for them. If Muslims are in trouble, many Islamic nations will rush for their help. But, we have only one Hindu nation. It is self-help for us. Only we can protect ourselves and our nation,” he said.</p><p>Earlier hundreds of residents of Raghavendra Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Vidyashankara Layout, Teachers Layout, JSS Layout, Sathagalli Layout, and Yaraganahalli, took out a procession from Sri Balamuri Ganapati temple on Dr Rajkumar Road to the Sakthi Nagar Park, with folk art troupes. </p><p>Children had dressed up as inspiring personalities from the pages of history. Police personnel provided security, along the 2 km long procession route.</p><p>Vibhag pracharak of RSS Ananthakrishna, president of samithi Muralidhara Bhat, K Chandrasekhar, M Shadakshari, Shivakumar, Jnanesh, Thambirajan, and Lokesh Nagathihalli were present.</p>