<p>Rome: Italy on Monday summoned Israel's ambassador to protest after two Italian policemen were threatened at gunpoint by an Israeli during a field visit in the occupied West Bank, the foreign ministry said.</p><p>The two military policemen were stopped on Sunday by an armed Israeli while they were carrying out a site inspection ahead of a planned visit by EU ambassadors to a village near Ramallah.</p><p>According to a government source, the Israeli, believed to have been a settler, forced the two men to kneel at gunpoint and subjected them to an improvised interrogation.</p><p>The soldiers were travelling in a vehicle with diplomatic licence plates and carrying diplomatic passports.</p><p>Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani wanted the Israeli ambassador in Rome to receive a "strong protest" over the incident, the foreign ministry said in a statement.</p><p>Italy's embassy to Israel has already submitted a formal protest to the Israeli government, contacting the foreign ministry, the Israeli military, the police and the Shin Bet domestic security agency.</p><p>The two policemen returned unharmed to Italy's Consulate General in Jerusalem following the incident.</p>