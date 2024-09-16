Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Nagamangala riot: ‘Names of 2 Kerala persons have surfaced’

The minister said it has to be probed as to who pelted the stones first.
DHNS
Last Updated : 16 September 2024, 01:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Nagamangala Town: District incharge Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy on Sunday said a decision on entrusting the probe into the Nagamangala violence to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) would be taken after discussing with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“Names of two persons from Kerala have surfaced in connection with
the Nagamangala violence and we will look into this,”
Chaluvarayaswamy said speaking to reporters in Mandya.

“The two Kerala-based persons were working at a bakery in Nagamangala. FIR was lodged against them and they were taken into custody on charges that they were allegedly part of the clash during the Ganesha procession on Wednesday,” he added.

The minister said it has to be probed as to who pelted the stones first.

“However, the people of both the communities have agreed to celebrate festivals in harmony,” the minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2024, 01:51 IST
KarnatakaRiotsNagamangalaN Chaluvarayaswamy

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT