Nagamangala riot: ‘Names of 2 Kerala persons have surfaced’

Nagamangala Town: District incharge Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy on Sunday said a decision on entrusting the probe into the Nagamangala violence to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) would be taken after discussing with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
“Names of two persons from Kerala have surfaced in connection with
the Nagamangala violence and we will look into this,”
Chaluvarayaswamy said speaking to reporters in Mandya.
“The two Kerala-based persons were working at a bakery in Nagamangala. FIR was lodged against them and they were taken into custody on charges that they were allegedly part of the clash during the Ganesha procession on Wednesday,” he added.
The minister said it has to be probed as to who pelted the stones first.
“However, the people of both the communities have agreed to celebrate festivals in harmony,” the minister said.
Published 16 September 2024, 01:51 IST