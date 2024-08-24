Narayanaswamy plans protest in front of Congress headquarters over ‘misuse of funds’ meant for Dalits

Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Friday said that he was contemplating holding a demonstration in front of the Congress party headquarters in New Delhi, seeking an explanation from AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge over the “misuse” of funds meant for the welfare of Dalits in Karnataka.
Pointing out that he had not intimated the BJP leadership about his plan, Narayanaswamy said, “This is not the party’s decision yet. Congress president Kharge, and MP Rahul Gandhi, among other senior leaders, said they have zero tolerance for corruption while campaigning in Karnataka in 2023. So, I wish to ask them if this is their idea of ‘zero tolerance.’
Narayanaswamy said that he had not broached the subject with either Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra or other senior leaders of the party. Stating that he would go ahead with his plan only if the party leadership approves, Narayanaswamy said that he wished to draw attention to both the MUDA and the ST development corporation scams through his demonstrations in New Delhi. “Kharge is a Dalit leader, so there is a need for us to take the battle to the Congress headquarters,” he added.
Meanwhile, Narayanaswamy, along with BJP MLCs D S Arun, and H S Gopinath Reddy, questioned Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar over the government’s decision to increase water tariff in Bengaluru.
Stating that Shivakumar’s announcement smacked of “arrogance and audacity,” Narayanaswamy said that it sounded as though the water tariff was being increased as a consequence of Bengaluru voters rejecting the Congress in the Lok Sabha polls. “He must resign, and make way for others who can be considerate to the people,” he added.
Published 23 August 2024, 23:38 IST