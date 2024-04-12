NDA won't get enough seats to form government at Centre, says Siddaramaiah

Speaking to PTI Videos in an exclusive interview, Siddaramaiah commented not only about the elections but spoke about his own position in the state government. Addressing speculation on whether he would have to give up the chief minister's chair to his deputy D K Shivakumar after two-and-a-half years of the Congress government being in power in Karnataka, he said it would depend on what the party high command decides. “It all depends on the decision of the high command.

If the high command decides that I should continue, I will continue. Otherwise, I will go by the decision of the high command,” Siddaramaiah said. He also reiterated that he will not stay in electoral politics after four years but will remain active in politics. Ever since the government came to power in May last year, there has been talk of a change of guard after two-and-a-half years of the current dispensation, whereby Siddaramaiah would have to make way for Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress chief Shivakumar to head the government.