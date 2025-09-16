Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Nearly 14k sign petition opposing power project in Sharavathi sanctuary

The petition warns of 18,000 tonnes of explosives and hazardous muck threatening the sanctuary, as public hearings kick off amid environmental concerns.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 21:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 21:52 IST
Karnataka Newssanctuarypetitionpower plantOppose

Follow us on :

Follow Us