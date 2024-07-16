New law in Karnataka to stop theft of irrigation water, announces D K Shivakumar

Shivakumar said lift irrigation projects are being taken up to pump water into canals. “If this water that we’re lifting is in turn being lifted and taken as far as 10 km away, how will farmers benefit? What's the point of taking up projects?” he said.

Citing examples, Shivakumar said water from the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam does not reach Malavalli. “In Gadag, it’s been 20 years since a channel was made, but people there haven’t seen water at all,” he said.

“I’ve examined how we can control this. I’ll bring a Bill in a week’s time. The Bill is ready,” Shivakumar said, adding that people can be stopped from siphoning off water. “Officials can do little. We politicians should take a stand. Why have we created channels? It's so that water can flow till the tail end.”

Members from the Opposition BJP welcomed Shivakumar’s announcement of bringing a new law.

In fact, Shivakumar had spoken about introducing a law like this in 2019 when he was the water resources minister in the JD(S)-Congress coalition government.