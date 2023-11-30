Nirmala Sitharaman rejects Congress govt's charges, says nothing pending from Centre to Karnataka

To add to that, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who supposedly represents Karnataka in the Rajya Sabha, decided not to approve the Rs 5,495 crore special grant that was promised, he had posted on 'X', adding that 'alarmingly, Karnataka receives just 15 paise for every rupee it contributes in tax.' Responding to a question on the release of NDRF funds for drought relief to Karnataka, Sitharaman said, 'For NDRF, there is a committee. The Home Minister looks into it. I had Minister (Revenue Minister of Karnataka) Krishna Byre Gowda come and meet me. Even there I explained to him saying the money whichever is being decided will be -- and the SDRF money is in the hands of the state government to spend.' Stating that it's not as if NDRF money will not come, she said, 'the assessment team, the technical team, they all came and made a team assessment, they've submitted to the high powered committee. The moment the committee recommends the money is going to come. It is due to the state. Nobody's going to stop it.'

The Karnataka government has declared 223 out of the total 236 taluks in the state as drought hit, and the state government has been repeatedly attacking the Centre for delay in release of drought relief funds, as per NDRF norms.