No BJP MLA will join Congress: Byrathi Basavaraj

Byrathi Basavaraj said, 'Somashekar is making such statements to further his interests, both personal and political. He should reveal names of those planning to switch sides. As far as I know, none from BJP is going to Congress.'
DHNS
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 03:04 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 03:04 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnatakaByrathi Basavaraj

