No BJP MLA will join Congress: Byrathi Basavaraj

<p>Toranagallu (Ballari district): Rubbishing disgruntled BJP MLA S T Somasheakr's remarks that 18 legislators from the BJP would soon join the Congress, former minister and KR Puram MLA Byrathi Basavaraj on Monday said that none from the saffron party would join the grand old party and that the Yeshwantpur MLA should stop talking nonsense.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of campaigning for BJP candidate for Sandur bypolls Bangaru Hanumanthu at Kuditini and Daroji, Byrathi Basavaraj said, "Somashekar is making such statements to further his interests, both personal and political. He should reveal names of those planning to switch sides. As far as I know, none from BJP is going to Congress."</p>