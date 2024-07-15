No guarantee of government lasting full term: B Y Raghavendra

Lok Sabha member from Shimoga constituency B Y Raghavendra has said that there is no guarantee of the Congress government in the state completing five years in power, and it may fall any time.
Speaking at the special district-level BJP executive committee meeting here on Sunday, Raghavendra said that the government had been busy in “politics of vendetta.”
“Grants are not being released to Assembly constituencies represented by the BJP. The Congress has been evincing more interest in looting public money,” he said.
The MP said that the petitions given by farmers to the chief minister were found in a dustbin in Chamarajanagar, and this goes to show that the government has been cheating people.
Raghavendra claimed that BJP would secure more than 140 seats if elections were held to the Assembly any time soon.
Published 15 July 2024, 01:16 IST