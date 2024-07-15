No guarantee of government lasting full term: B Y Raghavendra

Lok Sabha member from Shimoga constituency B Y Raghavendra has said that there is no guarantee of the Congress government in the state completing five years in power, and it may fall any time.

Speaking at the special district-level BJP executive committee meeting here on Sunday, Raghavendra said that the government had been busy in “politics of vendetta.”

“Grants are not being released to Assembly constituencies represented by the BJP. The Congress has been evincing more interest in looting public money,” he said.