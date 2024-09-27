No lies and excuses: CM Siddaramaiah tells government officials

Dasara excuse

Siddaramaiah also said that the Dasara should not become an excuse to delay developmental works.

“Except for those entrusted with Dasara responsibilities, other officials should do their work. Besides, Dasara is not a government festival, but a people’s celebration. It’s the sole responsibility of the Mysuru District Administration,” he explained.

Siddaramaiah said Seventh Pay Commission recommendations have been implemented for government employees despite a burden of Rs 20,000 crore. “My aim is to elevate the rural people, as I am also from a rural background. The officials should join hands in this regard, as 90 per cent of the government staff are also from rural background,” he said.

Peace, economy

He asked the police officials to be vigilant to maintain law and order in the society. “Investment in the state is directly linked to the law and order situation here. Any lapse in this, will adversely affect the economy of the state,” he stated.

“Officials should keep the caste away when serving the people. The benefits of the five guarantee schemes reaching the needy should be their priority. The government is releasing necessary funds. If the benefits do not reach the people, the officials concerned will be held responsible. The middlemen should be avoided and the benefits should reach the beneficiaries directly. Any neglect in this regard will not be tolerated,” he added.

Adding that the government will not tolerate the officials who neglect developmental works, the CM said “District ministers should also take action in this regard. A lot of money is being released for development works. Thus action will be taken against the officials, who have not prepared action plan for the works. It is already six months since the financial year began and the funds announced in the Budget are being released. Action plan should be ready, when the funds are released."

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also maintained that there should be no lapse in making Mysuru Dasara a grand celebration.

“This year, there has been good rains and all reservoirs in Karnataka have filled with water. Mysuru is culturally well-known across the world. We have been celebrating Dasara in Mysuru in a meaningful way. Our heritage and history should be reflected across the Dasara events,” he said.