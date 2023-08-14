No NEP from 2024-25 academic year: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The National Education Policy (NEP) will be scrapped in Karnataka from the next academic year, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Monday.

Siddaramaiah was speaking at a general body meeting of the Karnataka Congress.

“The NEP, which was introduced by the previous BJP government, will be completely scrapped from the next academic year,” Siddaramaiah said in his first comment on the matter.

The Congress, in its manifesto, had promised to scrap the NEP. It will be replaced by a state education policy (SEP).