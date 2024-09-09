No plea in 4 years under rules that protect power consumers' rights

Bengaluru: Bescom has not received any applications in the last four years under the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020, which protect the rights of electricity consumers and empower them to claim compensation for delay and deficiency in services.

While the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) framed the necessary guidelines and rules, it was the responsibility of the electricity supply companies to create awareness among people.

“We held public consultations and laid out clearly the standards of performance to be followed by Escoms. There are many conditions laid out and the compensation that can be claimed has also been fixed under close to 17 categories,” a senior KERC official explained.