No pressure on me, police given full freedom, says Karnataka CM on Darshan case

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday categorically denied being pressured by his Cabinet colleagues and lawmakers to interfere in the high-profile investigation of a homicide in which Sandalwood actor Darshan is also an accused.
"Whatever's coming on television that I'm under pressure...it's false. No minister or MLA has exerted pressure on me. Even if someone does, I'll not listen," Siddaramaiah told reporters.
"We will do only what the law says. The police have been given full freedom. They've been asked to follow the law," Siddaramaiah said.
Siddaramaiah also specified that his government has no plan to replace senior advocate Prasanna Kumar as the special public prosecutor (SPP) amid speculation. "I don't know about changing the SPP. That proposal isn't before me," he said.
Published 20 June 2024, 01:16 IST