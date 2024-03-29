Did lack of suitable nominee in Chitradurga made BJP field 'outsider' Karjol?

Incumbent MP and union minister A Narayanswamy had announced that he was not keen to seek re-election well before the notification of general elections. It is said that he did not have good rapport with district BJP leaders. Also, the internal survey did not favour his candidature either. However, the party, including the incumbent MP, wanted to field an able leader from the Madiga community as the constituency has over 4 lakh voters of the community. So, the BJP leadership chose Govind Karjol of Madiga community, as party candidate for Chitradurga.