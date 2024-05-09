No victim reached out to register complaint against Prajwal Revanna: NCW

New Delhi: No victim has come forward to register a complaint with the NCW against Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna, and one woman complainant who reached out to it alleged that she was forced to register a fake complaint against the JD(S) leader, the women's panel said on Thursday.

The timely submission of the Action Taken Report (ATR) by the concerned authorities reveals several significant findings, the National Commission for Women (NCW) added.

It said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) committee has been formed to probe the matter thoroughly. Notably, there is a commendable presence of female officers entrusted with conducting investigations and ensuring sensitivity and empathy in handling such cases, it added.

According to the NCW, the ATR indicated the registration of two cases based on the complaints of sexual abuse by the victims, alongside an additional complaint filed for abduction by a relative. However, no victim has come forward to register a complaint with the commission in this case, it said.