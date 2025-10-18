Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

North Karnataka farmers turn to MSP as market prices for pulses and soy plunge

The early onset of the monsoon this year resulted in farmers exceeding set targets for sowing.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 23:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 23:37 IST
Karnataka NewsMSPmarketcrops

Follow us on :

Follow Us