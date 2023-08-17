Not leaving BJP, but I’m miffed: S T Somashekar

Former BJP minister ST Somashekar on Thursday said he will not quit the saffron party, but spilled the beans that he is not happy where he is.

Somashekar was reacting to speculation that he would return to the Congress. On Thursday, the Yeshwanthpur MLA held a meeting with his supporters.

Apparently, Somashekar got a call from BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. “He asked me not to take any decision. I’ve told him I’ve not made any decision. I told him there’s no question of me leaving the party,” Somashekar said.