Not leaving BJP, but I’m miffed: S T Somashekar

Former BJP minister ST Somashekar on Thursday said he will not quit the saffron party, but spilled the beans that he is not happy where he is.
Somashekar was reacting to speculation that he would return to the Congress. On Thursday, the Yeshwanthpur MLA held a meeting with his supporters.
Apparently, Somashekar got a call from BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel. “He asked me not to take any decision. I’ve told him I’ve not made any decision. I told him there’s no question of me leaving the party,” Somashekar said.
However, the former minister is disgruntled.
“During the election, there were people (from BJP) who worked against me. They tried to defeat me. I submitted audio-video proof and sought action. I won the election and forgot about it. But recently, 300-400 people came together to celebrate the birthday of those who worked against me. They used banners of the BJP with my photo on them,” Somashekar said, declining to take names.
Somashekar has revived his demand for action against local BJP leaders who joined hands with the JD(S) to defeat him. “My only disgruntlement is that no action whatsoever was taken. Not even a warning! How am I expected to build the party?” he said, and pointed out that elections to zilla, taluk panchayats and the BBMP are coming up.
Kateel has promised Somashekar that his problem would be resolved. “I’ve asked my supporters to keep faith in the BJP leadership,” the Yeshwanthpur MLA said.
Earlier in the day, Nelamangala Congress MLA N Srinivasaiah met Somashekar and held talks. Srinivasaiah said Somashekar is not joining Congress. “But I’ve asked him to think about it. How can he do his politics when 98 per cent of his supporters have joined Congress?” he said.
On Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar hinted at luring or poaching back BJP and JD(S) leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year, including those who defected during the 2019 political crisis.
Trust deficit?
It is said that some of those who defected to the BJP in 2019 are facing trust deficit within the saffron party, especially with former chief minister BS Yediyurappa taking a backseat. Most of them switched sides trusting Yediyurappa.
For Congress, getting back some of the turncoats would be helpful during upcoming elections. The Congress is looking for strong candidates in several Lok Sabha seats.