Not possible to say if any outfit's involved in Bengaluru cafe blast: Karnataka Home Minister

"Several teams have been formed to investigate. In depth investigation is going on with seriousness, some traces have been found. Some information has been gathered from CCTV footage. At that time on that route number 26 buses had gone. There is information that he (suspect) has come by bus. So, (route number) 26 buses have been verified at Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC)," Parameshwara said.

Addressing reporters here, he said, "on the basis of the theory of elimination", more buses are being verified for footage, as BMTC buses have cameras. "We expect information from it. Gathering all this information we will nab the culprit. At no cost we will let go. No matter how much they try to escape, we will not leave them," he added.

At this moment it is not possible to say whether any organisation or an individual was involved, the Home Minister said. There were certain theories during his visit to the cafe last night, expressing suspicion that someone might have done it out of "heartburn", unable to digest the cafe's success and expansion.

"We will look into all angles. Whichever angle it might be, we will verify them and catch the culprits behind the blast," he said. Asked whether the probe will be handed over to central agencies, Parameshwara said, "we have efficient officers, we have efficient FSLs (Forensic Science Laboratory). We are advanced.