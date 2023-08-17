Now, 73-km peripheral ring road likely to cost Rs 26K crore for Karnataka

The BJP government had last year pegged the cost of the project at Rs 21,000 crore. At least four legislators told DH that the government is keen on building the project and plans to finalise the compensation structure early. Other than the PRR, multiple subjects came up for discussion during the three-hour long discussion. Dy CM D K Shivakumar reportedly told the legislators that he would meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to seek financial support for the tunnel road project. Other subjects include: Clearing bills of contractors, solid waste management, and completion of pending projects.