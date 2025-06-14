Menu
Karnataka: Health department takes over command & control centre '108' ambulance services

Going forward, the department will also come up with a detailed action plan and obtain technical and administrative approvals from the concerned authorities.
Udbhavi Balakrishna
Last Updated : 14 June 2025, 03:05 IST

Published 14 June 2025, 03:05 IST
