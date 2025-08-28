<p>Davangere: The police of Cyber-crime, Economic Offences and Narcotics station arrested a car driver from Hassan district on charges of digitally arresting a female teacher and extorting Rs 22.40 lakh from her.</p><p>The arrested has been identified as Arun Kumar (35) of Koratikere village in Belur taluk. Two other accused are absconding and police are on the hunt for them. Sources said that initially the accused used to be a farmer. Later on, he took to driving and his bank account was used to defraud the victim.</p>.Man files fraud case against Hyundai Motors, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone over defective car.<p>The accused who called the teacher on February 5 introduced himself as a staff of Mumbai Blue Dart Express courier service. "The accused claimed that illegal drugs along with other medicine were found in the parcel being sent to Dubai and they obtained her Aadhaar card and email address by threatening to file a case at the police station,’ the police said.</p><p>Police sources said after some days, a woman called via WhatsApp and introduced herself as a DCP and digitally arrested the teacher. She threatened the teacher that the bank account details and ATM card were found with the accused, who was arrested in a hawala money transfer case. </p><p>Police explained that Rs 22.40 lakhs had been transferred to Arun Kumar and other bank accounts to clear the legal complications of the bank account.</p><p>The teacher had filed a complaint in this regard at the police station on March 12. The police, led by DySP Bankali Nagappa, who investigated the case, have succeeded in arresting one accused.</p>