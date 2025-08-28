Menu
Karnataka | One arrested for extorting Rs 22.40 lakh after 'digitally' arresting teacher, hunt on for 2 others

The arrested has been identified as Arun Kumar (35) of Koratikere village in Belur taluk. Two other accused are absconding and police are on the hunt for them.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 07:09 IST
Published 28 August 2025, 07:09 IST
