Home > India > Karnataka

One killed, 30 injured in mishap in Mandya district

Last Updated 12 September 2023, 18:16 IST

Follow Us

A woman was killed while more than 30 persons were injured, when a goods vehicle toppled, at Basavanabetta, near Halagur, in Malavalli taluk, on Tuesday evening.

Mangalamma (50), of Tammadahalli, near Malavalli, is the deceased.

It is said that around 200 people of Ganga Mathastha and Vokkaliga communities, had gone to Basavanahalli, in three canter vehicles, to select the new priest for the Maramma temple, in Tammadahalli. The mishap occurred when they were returning, it is said.

The injured were shifted to the taluk hospital in Malavalli and district hospital in Mandya.

It is said that 13 people had died on the same spot in a mishap in 2012. The locals have been demanding for a retaining wall at the spot, which is yet to be considered by the authorities.

(Published 12 September 2023, 18:16 IST)
