One more girl emerges as SSLC topper after revaluation

Bhavana T S from BNS Public School had got 620 marks out of the total 625 when the results were announced first. Now, she has secured 625 marks after revaluation.
This year, Ankita, a student of Morarji Desai Residential School in Mudhol, emerged as state topper by scoring 625 marks. Now, Bhavana also shares the top position.
Meanwhile, the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has demanded the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to also felicitate Bhavana in a manner similar to Ankita.
"The CM and DyCM appreciated the girl who scored high marks from the government school by giving her cash rewards. We demand them to extend the same to this girl too as she is also from a budget private school and they should be treated equally," said D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the association.
Published 06 June 2024, 00:37 IST