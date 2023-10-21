One of 3 held for creating fake voter IDs, Aadhaar, PAN, has 'links' to Karnataka Minister Suresha B S

When he was told that the CCB police had released the photograph of Mounesh with him, Byrathi Suresh said, 'I don’t know about it. I don’t have a problem with it. Let anyone put as many photographs as possible. State police is ours (under our government), CCB is ours and the Central police and all of them are also ours. Let them hang those who did wrong.” He also expressed his ignorance about the arrest and release of the accused.