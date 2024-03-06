Online Escom services to be shut for 10 days across Karnataka

Bengaluru: Online services offered by the Electricity Supply Companies (Escoms) across the state will be affected for 10 days, between March 10 and 19, due to software upgrade work.
Services such as payment of electricity bills online and offline, new service connections, name change, and tariff change will not be available for the consumers during this period.
However, the Escoms have confirmed power supply will not be disrupted during the downtime.
“During (the downtime), electricity bills will be issued to the consumers, but will be updated in the system only after March 20. After the applications are made live, the stabilisation of the applications may take at least 15 days. During this period, there may be issues in the functioning of the applications, which will be attended to by the dedicated IT team,” the department said in a release.
