<p>Bengaluru: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has recommended that the government hike the lease rent payable by the Karnataka Golf Association (KGA) from 2% of its gross annual income to a minimum of 25%. </p>.<p>The PAC, headed by senior BJP lawmaker C C Patil, decided this at its meeting on Tuesday. </p>.Aditi Ashok shoots 3-under 68, qualifies for Ladies Professional Golf Association event.<p>Established in 1973, the KGA is spread across 124 acres of land in Challaghatta, which belongs to the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC). </p><p>The KGA entered into a lease agreement with KSTDC in May 2018 for a period of 30 years commencing from May 2010. In 2023-24, the KGA paid land lease rent of Rs 1.06 crore. </p>.<p>The PAC has sought a report from the government on the utilisation of the KGA land.</p>.<p>“The land was given for the purpose of promoting tourism. A report has been sought on whether or not this purpose has been fulfilled,” a PAC source said. </p>.<p>It is also said that the PAC recommended that the government exert more control on the affairs of the KGA. The KGA has 4,500 members. </p>