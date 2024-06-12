Pandit Rajeev Taranath, a sarod maestro who mesmerised audiences worldwide, passes away at 92

Pt Rajeev performed in concerts worldwide. He was the first Indian to play sarod in the Opera House of Sydney.

His last Dasara performance in front of the illuminated Mysuru Palace was last year. He had done music direction for several Kannada and Malayalam movies.

He was honored with Padma Shri award (2019), Kendra Sangeetha Nataka Academy award (2000) and Nadoja award (2018) of Hampi Kannada university.

The Karnataka government had honoured him with Sangeetha Vidwan award (2018), and Karnataka Rajyotsava award (1996). He was a recipient of Karnataka Kalasri award (1983) of Sangeeta Nataka Akademi.

He was born on October 17, 1932 in Bengaluru to freedom fighter Taranath and Sumathi Bai. He secured first rank in BA (honours) at Central College, Bangalore; first rank and gold medal in MA (English) in University of Mysore (UoM) in 1962.

He did PhD in ‘Image in Poetry of T S Eliot’ from UoM, under the guidance of the late C D Narasimhaiah. He taught at Karnatak College, Dharwad in 1964; Regional College of Education in Mysuru from 1965 to 1968; He taught cinema music at the Pune Film Institute from 1981-82. He even served at University of Aden, California University. He served as head of the Indian music programme at world music department of California Institute of Arts from 1995 to 2005.

Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, former CM Basavaraj Bommai and others have condoled his death.