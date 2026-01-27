<p>Haveri: Political leaders cutting across party lines, seers, farmers and activists gathered here on Monday to plan their campaign to press for the implementation of the Bedti-Varada river linking project. </p><p>One of the key decisions taken at the meeting entails the formation of a committee, members of which will lend their voice to the movement, led by seers and political leaders.</p>.<p>It was decided to petition the chief minister, deputy CM and the Union Minister for Water Resources, demanding speedy implementation of the project. Haveri-Gadag MP Basavaraj Bommai said that the project was vital to meet drinking water needs of Haveri district.</p>