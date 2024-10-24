Pathan, who lost from Karnataka's Shiggaon in 2023, is Cong pick for Nov 13 bypoll

<p>Bengaluru: Congress on Thursday announced Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan as the party's candidate for the November 13 Assembly by-poll from Shiggaon segment.</p>.<p>Pathan had faced defeat against former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP in the 2023 Assembly polls.</p>.<p>By-poll for Shiggaon is necessitated, as the seat fell vacant following the election of Bommai to Lok Sabha in May.</p>.<p>BJP has fielded Bommai's son Bharath as its candidate.</p>.Congress names ex-BJP leader Jayanta Bora as Assam by-poll candidate amid fissures in opposition unity.<p>The last date for filing nominations is October 25, and the final date for withdrawal of papers is October 30.</p>.<p>The Congress had late on Wednesday night announced C P Yogeeshwara, who joined the party quitting BJP, and Bellary MP E Tukaram's wife E Annapurna as its candidates from Channapatna and Sandur, respectively. These two other segments in the state are also going for by-polls on November 13.</p>.<p>In Shiggaon, the party was in a dilemma, whether the ticket should be given to a Muslim or a Panchamasali Lingayat candidate, party sources said.</p>.<p>Along with Pathan, the names of former MLA Syed Azeempeer Khadri, and former minister and MLA Vinay Kulkarni's daughter Vaishali Kulkarni were also doing rounds for the Shiggaon seat.</p>