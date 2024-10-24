Home
Pathan, who lost from Karnataka's Shiggaon in 2023, is Cong pick for Nov 13 bypoll

Pathan had faced defeat against former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP in the 2023 Assembly polls.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 16:29 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 16:29 IST
