Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

AAP forms 27-member panel as parties gear up for Bengaluru's civic polls

Chandru accused the three major parties of delaying municipal polls, saying the city’s infrastructure had “deteriorated” and caused daily hardship.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 21:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 21:57 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsAAP

Follow us on :

Follow Us