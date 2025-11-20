<p>Bengaluru: With elections to the five newly carved city corporations expected soon, political parties have begun preparing to maximise their seat share.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced a 27-member committee to lead its campaign. The panel will be headed by AAP working president Seetharam Gundappa, with V Lakshmikanth Rao as vice-president. AAP state president Mukhyamantri Chandru, Prakash Nedungadi, Jagadish V Sadam, Ashok Mruthyunjay, and Anil Nachappa are among the members.</p>.Allegations and counter allegations mar Kerala local body electioneering.<p>Chandru accused the three major parties of delaying municipal polls, saying the city’s infrastructure had “deteriorated” and caused daily hardship.</p>.<p>AAP leader Prithvi Reddy said the party, which has its origins in Bengaluru, aims to deliver “world-class public education, healthcare and civic infrastructure through accountable governance".</p>.<p>With ward sizes now smaller than in 2015, the elections are expected to see a high-stakes contest.</p>