Pavagad KPTCL staffers fight with beer bottles at party during work hours

A video of a fight between an engineer and a staffer of the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) with beer bottles while partying during work hours last week has gone viral, attracting widespread criticism.
The party happened at a farm on the outskirts of the town on May 23, when officers and junior staff held a party. A verbal duel led to fisticuffs and mechanical grade (JM) staffer Narasimhamurthy hit junior engineer Varadaraju on the head with a beer bottle.
Varadaraju then retaliated and hit Narasimhamurthy with another beer bottle. Another junior engineer and office attender Santosh separated the duo and stopped the fight.
The video of the fight was recorded on the mobile phone by one of those present at the party. It is said that a rival group of the staff in the office released the clip on social media, following a financial dispute between the groups.
The incident occurred in the Pavagad police station limits, but no complaint has been registered so far.
Jayadevappa, the executive engineer of KPTCL’s Madhugiri division, has issued notice to four staffers in connection with the incident.
Published 29 May 2024, 20:53 IST