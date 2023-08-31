Pavagad solar park to be expanded, 3k MW project to come up

The energy department has given consent for expansion of the solar park in Pavagad taluk of Tumakuru district and setting up of additional project of 3,000 MW capacity.
The Karnataka Solar Power Development Corporation Ltd (KSPDCL) has come forward to set up 2,500 MW capacity project under Ryapte Gram Panchayat limits and 500 MW capacity project under Inturayanahalli GP limits, totalling 3,000 MW.
The existing park is producing 2,000 MW of renewable energy.
KSPDCL has issued notice to obtain lands of farmers in Ryapte and Inturayanahalli GPs on contract basis. The notice has asked farmers to give consent letters for giving up lands.
The project will span across Hussainpur, Reddivarahalli, Nagenahalli, Appajihalli, Buguduru and Annadanapura under Ryapte GP and villages in Inturayanahalli GP.
Shakti Sthala Raitara Kshemabhivruddhi Sangha general secretary R P Sambasadashiva Reddy has thanked Energy Minister K J George, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for approving project.