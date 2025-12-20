<p>Udupi: A case has been registered at the Brahmavar police station in Udupi district after a group of suspected foreign nationals, including women and children, were found without any valid identity or travel documents staying and working in a resort.</p><p>According to the complaint filed by Ashok Malabaghi, PSI of Brahmavar Police Station, on December 19, at around 2 pm, staff of the Barkur Primary Health Centre informed the police that a pregnant woman had arrived at the hospital for treatment. When hospital authorities asked her to produce identity documents, she reportedly stated in Hindi that she was a foreign national and did not possess any identification documents. She also said that she was working at a resort. Suspecting her credentials, hospital staff attempted to question her further, following which she allegedly left the hospital without responding.</p>.Youth beaten to death in Udupi; 4 detained.<p>Acting on the information, the PSI, along with police personnel, rushed to the spot in an official vehicle and reached the area at around 2.30 pm. At the location, the police found three men, three women, and three minor children. </p><p>They include Ripak Damai ( 28), Sunita Damai ( 27), Urmila ( 19), Kailash Damai ( 18), Kapil Damai ( 19), and Sunita Damai ( 21). Three children were also found staying at the resort.</p><p>They are suspected to be foreign nationals who illegally entered India, but they could not state the country they came from or their nationality due to the absence of any supporting documents. They have been given a week's time to submit documents. As the individuals were unable to produce any records establishing their nationality, identity, or legal entry into India, the police suspected that they had entered the country illegally without valid passports, visas, or other mandatory documents.</p><p>Based on the complaint, Brahmavar Police have registered a case under Sections 3 read with 21 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and further investigation is underway.</p><p>Udupi SP Hariram Shankar stated that when foreign nationals stay at resorts or lodges, their C Form must be collected, and the details must be mandatorily informed to the District Police Office. If any foreign national is found without documents, the local police station and the District Police must be informed immediately. The illegal stay of foreign nationals in the country may pose a threat to internal security.</p><p>The SP said employing persons without proper identification or details in resorts/lodges is an offence. Legal action will be initiated against the owners of such resorts/lodges. Cases will be registered against the managers and owners of resorts/lodges that permit or facilitate any illegal activities on their premises. </p>