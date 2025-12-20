Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Police book cases against suspected foreign nationals illegally staying, working in a resort in Udupi

Based on the complaint, Brahmavar Police have registered a case under Sections 3 read with 21 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and further investigation is underway.
Last Updated : 20 December 2025, 12:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 December 2025, 12:58 IST
Karnataka NewsUdupibrahmavar

Follow us on :

Follow Us